WBI (NYSE:WBI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

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WBI Stock Performance

Shares of WBI opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.36. WBI has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WBI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of WBI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WBI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBI

WBI Company Profile

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

Further Reading

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