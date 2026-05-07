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WBI (NYSE:WBI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
WBI logo with background
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Key Points

  • WBI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share; shareholders of record on June 4 will be paid on June 18, implying a yield of about 0.7%.
  • Several analysts have recently upgraded WBI—Goldman Sachs to Buy ($32 target) and Morgan Stanley to Overweight ($34 target)—but the consensus rating remains a Hold with an average target of $31.25.
  • Shares opened at $29.33, with a market cap of $3.62B, a high P/E of 172.5, and a 52‑week range of $18.64–$30.81, reflecting elevated valuation despite recent price gains.
  • Interested in WBI? Here are five stocks we like better.

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

WBI Stock Performance

Shares of WBI opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.36. WBI has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WBI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of WBI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WBI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBI

WBI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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