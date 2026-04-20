WBI (NYSE:WBI) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $32.00 price target on the stock. WBI traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.6850. 60,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 819,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

WBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WBI from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on WBI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on WBI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.25.

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WBI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 156.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $25.51.

WBI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. WBI's dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

WBI Company Profile

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

Further Reading

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