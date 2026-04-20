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WBI (NYSE:WBI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WBI (NYSE:WBI) from "neutral" to "buy" and set a $32.00 price target, implying roughly a 26.84% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—one Buy, two Hold and one Sell—giving WBI a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.25; the stock opened at $25.23, has a market cap of $3.11B, a 52‑week range of $18.64–$28.97, and a PE of 148.40.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of WBI.

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.84% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of WBI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of WBI in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WBI from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WBI currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBI

WBI Price Performance

WBI stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WBI has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 148.40.

WBI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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