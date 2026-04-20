WBI (NYSE:WBI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.84% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of WBI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of WBI in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WBI from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WBI currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.25.

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WBI Price Performance

WBI stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WBI has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 148.40.

WBI Company Profile

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

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