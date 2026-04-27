WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $11.60. WEBTOON Entertainment shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 162,567 shares changing hands.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $472,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,600 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,016 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,129 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WEBTOON Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEBTOON Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here