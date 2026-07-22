WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Trading Down 6.4% - Time to Sell?

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.6850. 104,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 340,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBTN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.75.

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WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,548 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 13.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,816 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

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