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Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Perspective Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wedbush reaffirmed an "Outperform" rating on Perspective Therapeutics with an $11 price target — implying about 161.9% upside — and the Street consensus is a "Buy" with a $12.63 target.
  • The stock trades near $4.20 (50‑day $4.78, 200‑day $3.58) while the company reported a ($0.51) EPS last quarter and analysts forecast roughly (‑0.88) EPS for the year, reflecting minimal revenue and very negative margins.
  • Institutional ownership is high at 54.66% with several large investors adding positions recently, and Perspective develops precision-targeted alpha therapies with two programs (VMT‑a‑NET and VMT01) currently in Phase 1/2a trials.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush's target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATX. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 11,665.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Patient Square Capital LP raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 1,132,815 shares of the company's stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 783,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 785,823 shares of the company's stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 458,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company's stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 405,612 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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