Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush's target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATX. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.63.

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Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 11,665.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Patient Square Capital LP raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 1,132,815 shares of the company's stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 783,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 785,823 shares of the company's stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 458,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company's stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 405,612 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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