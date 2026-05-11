Wedbush Reiterates Underperform Rating for ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA)

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential downside of 62.19% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ImageneBio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImageneBio presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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ImageneBio Price Performance

Shares of IMA opened at $5.29 on Monday. ImageneBio has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts expect that ImageneBio will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImageneBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMA. Barclays PLC grew its position in ImageneBio by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ImageneBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ImageneBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in ImageneBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ImageneBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImageneBio

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025. ImageneBio, Inc is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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