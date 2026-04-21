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Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Weir Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Weir Group shares gapped down, opening at $21.38 after a prior close of $22.23 and last trading at $21.37, a drop of about 4.6% on a volume of 4,391 shares.
  • Analyst views are mixed but the consensus is a Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell), with Citigroup and Deutsche Bank reaffirming buys while Zacks recently downgraded to a strong sell.
  • Financial and technical metrics show a debt-to-equity of 0.87, current ratio 2.05, quick ratio 1.30, and the stock trading near its 50-day ($21.28) and 200-day ($20.45) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.38. Weir Group shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 4,391 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Weir Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEGRY

Weir Group Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company's Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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