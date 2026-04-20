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Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Weir Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Weir Group shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $21.8825 versus a prior close of $21.11 and last trading around $21.62, roughly a 1.8% increase on light volume (545 shares).
  • Analyst views are mixed but tilt positive: Deutsche Bank and Citigroup recently reiterated "buy" ratings while Zacks cut to "strong sell," leaving an average MarketBeat rating of "Moderate Buy".
  • Technical and financials show short-term strength with the 50‑day moving average ($21.32) above the 200‑day ($20.44); the company has moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.87) and healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.05, quick ratio 1.30).
  • Interested in Weir Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $21.8825. Weir Group shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 545 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Weir Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weir Group

Weir Group Trading Up 1.8%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company's Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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