WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Down 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL - Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.98 and last traded at C$4.11. 1,114,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,452,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 5.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WELL Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of C$368.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WELL Health Technologies Corp. will post 0.3000698 earnings per share for the current year.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services. Its segments are grouped in three divisions; Omni-channel Patient Services - Primary includes clinical operations and allied health. Omni-channel Patient Services - Specialized comprises CRH and MyHealth under two segments.

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