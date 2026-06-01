Wells Fargo & Company Boosts COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target to $36.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.88.

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COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE CDP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.74. 145,396 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.79.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,602 shares of the company's stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,030 shares of the company's stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 834,042 shares of the company's stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 152.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 129,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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