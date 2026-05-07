Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $52.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Price Performance

NI traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.57. NiSource has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting NiSource

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its long‑term ambition, signaling a 9%–10% EPS CAGR through 2033 and increasing 2033 GenCo EPS to $0.40–$0.60 — a bullish signal for multi‑year earnings power. Article Title

Management raised its long‑term ambition, signaling a 9%–10% EPS CAGR through 2033 and increasing 2033 GenCo EPS to $0.40–$0.60 — a bullish signal for multi‑year earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Executives highlighted accelerating demand from data centers as a growth driver and reiterated an upbeat growth outlook on the earnings call — a structural demand trend that could lift future revenue and returns. Article Title

Executives highlighted accelerating demand from data centers as a growth driver and reiterated an upbeat growth outlook on the earnings call — a structural demand trend that could lift future revenue and returns. Positive Sentiment: NiSource earned top sustainability honors from Dow Jones and MSCI, supporting ESG credentials that can favor institutional investor interest. Article Title

NiSource earned top sustainability honors from Dow Jones and MSCI, supporting ESG credentials that can favor institutional investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS of $1.06 matched analyst estimates and rose year-over-year from $0.85, removing near-term earnings surprise risk. Article Title

Q1 EPS of $1.06 matched analyst estimates and rose year-over-year from $0.85, removing near-term earnings surprise risk. Neutral Sentiment: NiSource set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.020–2.070 (consensus ~2.06), roughly in line with expectations but not meaningfully better — a calming but unspectacular outlook for the year. Press Release

NiSource set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.020–2.070 (consensus ~2.06), roughly in line with expectations but not meaningfully better — a calming but unspectacular outlook for the year. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for Q1 missed estimates ($2.36B reported vs. ~$2.52B expected), which likely prompted near‑term investor concern about demand/timing or rate recovery. Article Title

Revenue for Q1 missed estimates ($2.36B reported vs. ~$2.52B expected), which likely prompted near‑term investor concern about demand/timing or rate recovery. Negative Sentiment: Management mapped ~$28.6B of capex for 2026–2030 — supports growth but raises execution, cash‑flow and financing risks in the near term. Article Title

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here