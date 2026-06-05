Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $50.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 37.71% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Samsara in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.47.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $36.31. 5,076,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,837. Samsara has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,816.79, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,809,213.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,416. This represents a 91.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,807,927.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $434,416. The trade was a 91.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,700,139 shares of company stock valued at $79,212,871. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Samsara by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company's stock worth $764,308,000 after buying an additional 1,242,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock worth $421,079,000 after buying an additional 4,401,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,536,000 after buying an additional 3,322,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara reported stronger-than-expected Q1 FY2027 results, with EPS of $0.17 to $0.18 versus the $0.13 consensus and revenue of about $478.8 million versus expectations near $455.2 million, showing continued top-line momentum. Samsara earnings report

Samsara reported stronger-than-expected Q1 FY2027 results, with EPS of $0.17 to $0.18 versus the $0.13 consensus and revenue of about $478.8 million versus expectations near $455.2 million, showing continued top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised/affirmed full-year and second-quarter guidance above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence that growth remains durable as Samsara approaches $2 billion in annual recurring revenue. Business Wire press release

The company also raised/affirmed full-year and second-quarter guidance above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence that growth remains durable as Samsara approaches $2 billion in annual recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $45 price target, implying meaningful upside from the recent share price level. BTIG rating reaffirmation

BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $45 price target, implying meaningful upside from the recent share price level. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted strong enterprise adoption and momentum in Operational AI, which supports the long-term story but does not change the near-term financial picture on its own. Financial Post coverage

Management highlighted strong enterprise adoption and momentum in Operational AI, which supports the long-term story but does not change the near-term financial picture on its own. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted the stock slipped after earnings as investors weighed guidance and profitability details, suggesting the market is still sensitive to any signs of slower growth ahead. Barron's article

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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