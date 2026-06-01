Wells Fargo & Company Boosts United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $43.00

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.40.

Get UDR alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of UDR traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $37.21. 1,001,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,891. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $427.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Dominion Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Dominion Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here