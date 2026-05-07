Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $62.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company's current price.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bio-Techne from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $50.00 price objective on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Get Bio-Techne alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.88. 1,484,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,626. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.11 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.67%.Bio-Techne's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 349.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,115,133 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $284,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bio-Techne by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,012,818 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $235,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $99,494,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,345,414 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $490,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,536 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bio-Techne this week:

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bio-Techne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bio-Techne wasn't on the list.

While Bio-Techne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here