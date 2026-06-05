Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $190.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.83.

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Guidewire Software Stock Down 9.2%

GWRE stock traded down $13.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.26. 857,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.93. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,757 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $755,031.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 67,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,792,325.12. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $1,077,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 135,407 shares in the company, valued at $22,187,791.02. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,679 shares of company stock worth $5,214,878. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 505 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Key Guidewire Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guidewire reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.82, topping estimates of $0.79, while revenue of $372.5 million also beat Wall Street’s $355.9 million forecast. Revenue grew 26.9% year over year, showing continued momentum in its insurance software business. Guidewire Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Guidewire reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.82, topping estimates of $0.79, while revenue of $372.5 million also beat Wall Street’s $355.9 million forecast. Revenue grew 26.9% year over year, showing continued momentum in its insurance software business. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $396 million to $406 million was slightly above the consensus estimate, and management said the quarter positions Guidewire for a “record fourth quarter,” which supports the longer-term growth story. Guidewire Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $396 million to $406 million was slightly above the consensus estimate, and management said the quarter positions Guidewire for a “record fourth quarter,” which supports the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP lowered its price target on Guidewire Software NYSE: GWRE from $300 to $220, but kept a “market outperform” rating. That still implies upside from current levels, yet the cut may signal some caution about near-term valuation or execution. Benzinga

Citizens JMP lowered its price target on from $300 to $220, but kept a “market outperform” rating. That still implies upside from current levels, yet the cut may signal some caution about near-term valuation or execution. Neutral Sentiment: Investors were also parsing the earnings call transcript and post-earnings commentary for clues on margins, FY2026 guidance, and how much upside remains after the strong results.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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