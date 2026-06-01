Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the company's current price.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.05.

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Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $107.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 125,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,047. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Camden Property Trust's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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