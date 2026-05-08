Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential downside of 3.78% from the company's current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.17.
Get Our Latest Report on MCHP
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MCHP traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,034. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of -340.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology
In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $36,879,915.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 526,552 shares of company stock worth $47,130,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,833.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,628,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,184,000 after acquiring an additional 194,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,470,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $94,407,000 after acquiring an additional 226,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.
Key Microchip Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and revenue surge: Microchip reported fiscal Q4 net sales of $1.311B (up 35.1% YoY) and EPS that topped estimates, driving upside momentum as sales and margins improved. Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Strong guidance: Management guided Q1 (FY27) revenue and EPS above Street expectations — midpoint guidance implies meaningful sequential growth and reassures investors on demand across industrial, automotive and AI/data‑center segments. Microchip Tech forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on strong chip demand
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target upgrades: Needham and Rosenblatt raised their MCHP targets to $120 and maintain buy ratings, signaling renewed analyst confidence and supporting near‑term upside. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared: Board approved a $0.455/share quarterly cash dividend (ex‑dividend May 22, payable June 5), which supports income investor interest and reduces sell pressure from yield‑seeking holders. Microchip Technology Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: New product and data‑center tie‑ups: Product launches (LAN878x/LAN888x SPE PHYs for automotive/industrial) and timing modules developed with Intel expand addressable markets in automotive, industrial networking and AI/data‑center timing — supportive for medium‑term revenue growth. Next‑Generation 100/1000BASE‑T1 Single Pair Ethernet PHYs Microchip And Intel Timing Modules Spotlight
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary & transcripts: Earnings call transcript and multiple writeups provide detail for investors but add more color than new catalysts — useful for due diligence but not an immediate price driver. Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/positioning pieces: Commentary asking whether it’s “too late” to buy after the recent run is opinion‑driven; such pieces can create short‑term volatility but don’t change the company’s underlying results. Is It Too Late To Consider Microchip Technology (MCHP)
About Microchip Technology
(Get Free Report
)
Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.
Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.
While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.Get This Free Report