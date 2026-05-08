Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential downside of 3.78% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.17.

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Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,034. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of -340.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $36,879,915.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 526,552 shares of company stock worth $47,130,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,833.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,628,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,184,000 after acquiring an additional 194,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,470,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $94,407,000 after acquiring an additional 226,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Key Microchip Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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