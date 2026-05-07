Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 61.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.91.

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Insulet Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.48. 81,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. The company's 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Insulet has a twelve month low of $148.30 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,715,651,000 after acquiring an additional 87,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $896,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $568,274,000 after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Insulet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $420,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $300,794,000.

Insulet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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