Wells Fargo & Company Increases EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $60.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock's current price.

EPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.64.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 129,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.02 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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