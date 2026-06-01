Wells Fargo & Company Increases Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $25.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 515,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548,905. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 822.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467,573 shares of the company's stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 416,880 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Host Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Host Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here