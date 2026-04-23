Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $320.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.73.

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Lam Research Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,406 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $3,645,427,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. PR Newswire

Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat — Earnings

Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Globe and Mail — Deep Dive

AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. TipRanks — Ratings

Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Barchart — Terafab

Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn LRCX faces an earnings “test” after a sharp pre-report rally; elevated valuation metrics (P/E >50) mean expectations are high and leave limited room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha — Caution

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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