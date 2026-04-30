Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Price

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.29.

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Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of IR traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.49. 922,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,838. The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $1,867,645.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,983.51. This trade represents a 61.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,506,890.50. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 424,263 shares of company stock valued at $40,828,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,131,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $407,915,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,626,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,668 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,726,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,254,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,590,818,000 after buying an additional 2,406,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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