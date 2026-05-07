Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna set a $50.00 target price on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.73.

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Zillow Group Trading Down 3.2%

ZG traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 706,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Zillow Group's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,602 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $115,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,629.10. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,513,906.51. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,801 shares of company stock worth $2,683,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,050,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,024,556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38,344.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,604,270 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,097 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zillow Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,018,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,489,000 after acquiring an additional 313,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company's stock.

More Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and business momentum: Zillow reported better-than-expected Q1 results with strong year‑over‑year revenue growth, mortgage originations up ~96% and rental revenues rising ~42% — signs that its mortgage and multifamily/rental businesses are accelerating. Zillow's Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 beat and business momentum: Zillow reported better-than-expected Q1 results with strong year‑over‑year revenue growth, mortgage originations up ~96% and rental revenues rising ~42% — signs that its mortgage and multifamily/rental businesses are accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings per share outperformed some estimates (Zacks flagged a $0.53 EPS outcome vs a ~$0.43 consensus) and revenue showed healthy Y/Y growth, supporting the narrative that Zillow’s diversified businesses are expanding. Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 earnings per share outperformed some estimates (Zacks flagged a $0.53 EPS outcome vs a ~$0.43 consensus) and revenue showed healthy Y/Y growth, supporting the narrative that Zillow’s diversified businesses are expanding. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guide is roughly $750M–$765M (consensus ~$760M) — broadly in line but slightly skewed to the low side of estimates, leaving limited near‑term upside if macro demand softens. Q1 Results & Guidance

Q2 revenue guide is roughly $750M–$765M (consensus ~$760M) — broadly in line but slightly skewed to the low side of estimates, leaving limited near‑term upside if macro demand softens. Neutral Sentiment: Traffic trends: Zillow reported higher profit but modest traffic decline (≈3% drop in average monthly uniques), a signal that engagement growth isn’t yet powering a commensurate top‑line lift. WSJ: Higher Profit, Lower Traffic

Traffic trends: Zillow reported higher profit but modest traffic decline (≈3% drop in average monthly uniques), a signal that engagement growth isn’t yet powering a commensurate top‑line lift. Neutral Sentiment: April Market Report: inventory is building and buyer demand cooled vs March — a housing backdrop that could limit near‑term recovery in residential transactions. April Market Report

April Market Report: inventory is building and buyer demand cooled vs March — a housing backdrop that could limit near‑term recovery in residential transactions. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets: KeyCorp, Piper Sandler and Mizuho lowered targets (e.g., KeyCorp $75→$65; Piper $70→$55; Mizuho $65→$53) — ratings largely remain constructive but the cuts reduce near‑term analyst upside and can pressure sentiment. Analyst Coverage Notes

Analysts trimmed price targets: KeyCorp, Piper Sandler and Mizuho lowered targets (e.g., KeyCorp $75→$65; Piper $70→$55; Mizuho $65→$53) — ratings largely remain constructive but the cuts reduce near‑term analyst upside and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced a securities‑class‑action investigation into Zillow, creating legal overhang and potential risk to sentiment until the issue is resolved. Rosen Law Firm Notice

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group NASDAQ: ZG is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow's core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

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