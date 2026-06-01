Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock's previous close.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $32.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 256,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,848. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $175,624. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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