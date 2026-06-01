Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore lowered Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.38.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 1,204,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,424,629. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthpeak Properties's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,887,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,407 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,784,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 249,227 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 98,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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