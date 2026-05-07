Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Stock Price

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock's current price.

IBTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Ibotta from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ibotta from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $36.57.

Get Ibotta alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on IBTA

Ibotta Price Performance

NYSE:IBTA traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 89,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,099. Ibotta has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.67 and a beta of -0.61.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $82.48 million during the quarter. Ibotta had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ibotta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ibotta news, insider Marisa Daspit sold 2,956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $71,121.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,983.82. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ibotta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ibotta by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ibotta by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 47,920.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ibotta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ibotta News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ibotta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ibotta posted Q1 results that topped Street expectations on the top and bottom lines—reported revenue of about $82.5M and an EPS print that beat consensus—driving investor optimism that the business is stabilizing. Ibotta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ibotta posted Q1 results that topped Street expectations on the top and bottom lines—reported revenue of about $82.5M and an EPS print that beat consensus—driving investor optimism that the business is stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Ibotta announced a landmark exclusive digital promotions partnership with grocery chain Giant Eagle, which should expand Ibotta’s retailer footprint and recurring promotional revenue opportunities. Giant Eagle Taps Ibotta

Ibotta announced a landmark exclusive digital promotions partnership with grocery chain Giant Eagle, which should expand Ibotta’s retailer footprint and recurring promotional revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $45 and initiated/maintained a Buy stance, signaling analyst confidence in upside and likely contributing to buying interest. Benzinga coverage of Needham PT raise

Needham raised its price target to $45 and initiated/maintained a Buy stance, signaling analyst confidence in upside and likely contributing to buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued Q2 revenue guidance of roughly $82M–$86M (vs. a consensus near $83.1M), which is in line with expectations but not clearly bullish; investors will watch execution against that range. MarketBeat earnings release and guidance

Management issued Q2 revenue guidance of roughly $82M–$86M (vs. a consensus near $83.1M), which is in line with expectations but not clearly bullish; investors will watch execution against that range. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for more detail on product enhancements and publisher partnerships that management highlighted as strategic priorities. These items support the growth narrative but require follow-through. Earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for more detail on product enhancements and publisher partnerships that management highlighted as strategic priorities. These items support the growth narrative but require follow-through. Negative Sentiment: There are mixed accounting/coverage notes: some outlets flagged a reported loss or other metric swings (Zacks flagged a wider per‑share loss), and revenue was down ~2.5% year-over-year, underscoring that growth recovery is not yet uniform. Zacks: Q1 loss report

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta NYSE: IBTA is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ibotta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ibotta wasn't on the list.

While Ibotta currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here