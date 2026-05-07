Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised Maplebear to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.22.

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Maplebear Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CART traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. 1,701,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,590. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57. Maplebear had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Maplebear's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maplebear will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $377,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,373,582.75. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 126,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $4,676,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 386,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,588.87. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 144,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Maplebear by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 928 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Maplebear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55 price target (~42% upside vs. current levels), giving a visible analyst catalyst that could support the stock if sentiment improves. Needham Reaffirm Buy

Needham reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55 price target (~42% upside vs. current levels), giving a visible analyst catalyst that could support the stock if sentiment improves. Positive Sentiment: Company reported Q1 revenue of ~$1.02B (up 13.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.57, roughly meeting consensus; management highlighted strong demand and raised near‑term GTV expectations, which supports growth and margin outlook. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company reported Q1 revenue of ~$1.02B (up 13.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.57, roughly meeting consensus; management highlighted strong demand and raised near‑term GTV expectations, which supports growth and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Instacart highlighted continued GTV and revenue growth (GTV +13% YoY; >$10B milestone) and guided Q2 GTV above Street expectations — a demand beat that can underpin forward estimates. Q1 Results PR

Instacart highlighted continued GTV and revenue growth (GTV +13% YoY; >$10B milestone) and guided Q2 GTV above Street expectations — a demand beat that can underpin forward estimates. Positive Sentiment: Maplebear secured a $500M unsecured revolving credit facility, boosting liquidity and optionality for growth or buybacks — a balance‑sheet positive. Revolving Credit Facility

Maplebear secured a $500M unsecured revolving credit facility, boosting liquidity and optionality for growth or buybacks — a balance‑sheet positive. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript provides management color on execution and product road map — useful for investors digging into metric details and guide assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript provides management color on execution and product road map — useful for investors digging into metric details and guide assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece reviewing Maplebear alongside peers may influence sentiment but contains no new company‑specific disclosures. Peer Review

Coverage piece reviewing Maplebear alongside peers may influence sentiment but contains no new company‑specific disclosures. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI development: Instacart is commercializing its decade of grocery data into a "personal shopper" AI (meal planning, basket building, forget detection) that could boost order value and retention over time. AI Personal Shopper

Product/AI development: Instacart is commercializing its decade of grocery data into a "personal shopper" AI (meal planning, basket building, forget detection) that could boost order value and retention over time. Negative Sentiment: Zacks flagged a $0.01 EPS miss versus its consensus ($0.57 vs $0.58), which can be used by short‑term traders as a reason to sell into the print despite overall revenue strength. Zacks EPS Note

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers' existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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