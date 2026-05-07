Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.24% from the stock's current price.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.60.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.08. 45,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,970. The company's 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $86.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Michael Flaskey acquired 14,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,618.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 877.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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