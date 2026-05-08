Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $161.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 57.54% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Texas Capital raised Flutter Entertainment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.52.

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Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $97.94 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Flutter Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $467,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,973,104. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $942,069.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,355,133.99. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 489.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,422 shares of the company's stock worth $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 34.8% in the first quarter. HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,440 shares of the company's stock worth $33,586,000 after acquiring an additional 85,050 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382,161 shares of the company's stock worth $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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