Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $90.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZBH. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zimmer Biomet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.76.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,156,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $80.38 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Key Zimmer Biomet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zimmer Biomet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — ZBH reported adjusted EPS of $2.09 and revenue of ~$2.09B (sales +9.3% Y/Y); the company raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40–8.55 and updated revenue range. Strong top‑line growth, margin expansion and raised guidance support valuation. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — ZBH reported adjusted EPS of $2.09 and revenue of ~$2.09B (sales +9.3% Y/Y); the company raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40–8.55 and updated revenue range. Strong top‑line growth, margin expansion and raised guidance support valuation. Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side support remains — Stifel kept a "buy" rating and a $105 price target (implies material upside vs. current levels), signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s fundamentals despite near‑term volatility. The Fly: Stifel PT

Some sell‑side support remains — Stifel kept a "buy" rating and a $105 price target (implies material upside vs. current levels), signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s fundamentals despite near‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning — Truist reaffirmed a "hold" but trimmed its target to $92 from $98, a modestly lower valuation that still implies upside from current levels; shows mixed analyst views. TickerReport/Benzinga: Truist

Analyst repositioning — Truist reaffirmed a "hold" but trimmed its target to $92 from $98, a modestly lower valuation that still implies upside from current levels; shows mixed analyst views. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts available — Management highlighted a "strong start" to 2026 and drivers behind the beat (product demand, launches, segment performance); read the call highlights/transcript for color on execution and margin drivers. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights

Earnings call and transcripts available — Management highlighted a "strong start" to 2026 and drivers behind the beat (product demand, launches, segment performance); read the call highlights/transcript for color on execution and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Senior finance leadership change — ZBH announced CFO Suketu Upadhyay will depart effective April 28 and named an interim CFO; leadership turnover in finance created uncertainty around near‑term execution and controls. PR Newswire: CFO Transition

Senior finance leadership change — ZBH announced CFO Suketu Upadhyay will depart effective April 28 and named an interim CFO; leadership turnover in finance created uncertainty around near‑term execution and controls. Negative Sentiment: Market reacted sharply to leadership headlines — media coverage framed the finance exit as a resignation and flagged additional executive departures in some outlets, triggering heavy selling and heightened volatility. This coverage (including reports of a steep intraday plunge) amplified downside pressure. Yahoo Finance: Plunge Coverage MSN: Coverage of Executive Changes

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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