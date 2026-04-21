Welltower (WELL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7290 per share and revenue of $3.0927 billion for the quarter. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Welltower Stock Down 0.6%

WELL stock opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower has a 12 month low of $141.55 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.84.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.43.

Get Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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