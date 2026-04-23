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West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
West Bancorporation logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • West Bancorporation reported Q1 EPS of $0.61, missing the consensus of $0.63 and posting revenue of $27.01 million versus estimates of $28.30 million; the bank had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.08%.
  • Shares jumped about 5.4% to $24.92 on the report; the stock has a market cap of $422.24 million, a P/E of 13.05, and a 12-month range of $17.31–$26.60.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 (annualized $1.00), a 4.0% yield with a 52.36% payout ratio, while analysts hold an average "Hold" rating with a $24.75 price target and institutions own roughly 44.3% of the shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of West Bancorporation.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of WTBA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. 15,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. West Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WTBA. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered West Bancorporation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Bancorporation currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on West Bancorporation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4,593.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,665 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 662.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company's stock.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc is the bank holding company for West Town Bank and Trust, a full-service community bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgages, business loans and treasury management services. West Bancorporation focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses, real estate developers and individual customers within its urban market.

Since launching operations in 2006, West Town Bank and Trust has steadily expanded its presence across the Chicago metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

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