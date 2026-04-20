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West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
West Japan Railway logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • West Japan Railway reported Q earnings of $0.67 EPS, beating estimates of $0.60 while revenue was $3.0B (slightly below estimates); management set FY2026 guidance at 1.680 EPS and analysts forecast about 1.36 for the current year.
  • Shares traded up intraday to $19.625 from $19.05 with mid-day volume of 19,371 shares (down 12% from the prior session), and the stock remains below its 50‑day ($20.59) and 200‑day ($20.35) moving averages.
  • Zacks upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold" and the consensus rating is Hold; the company trades at a PE of 11.18, has a market cap of $8.97B, and a low beta of 0.26.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of West Japan Railway.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session's volume of 21,989 shares.The stock last traded at $19.6250 and had previously closed at $19.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. Analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Japan Railway Company OTCMKTS: WJRYY, commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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