Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 4.5% - What's Next?

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

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Westaim Trading Down 4.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). Westaim had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 77.37%.The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million.

About Westaim

Westaim Corp. OTCMKTS: WEDXF is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim's platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.

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