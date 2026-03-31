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Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 4.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Westaim logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.5% to $16.95 on Tuesday with just 3,700 shares traded (about a 49% drop versus the average), and the stock is trading below its 50‑day ($17.85) and 200‑day ($18.32) moving averages.
  • Quarterly earnings missed: Westaim reported EPS of ($0.56) versus consensus ($0.14), showing a negative net margin (-77.37%) and negative return on equity (6.15%), while revenue was $20.8 million for the quarter.
  • Business and valuation: Westaim is a Toronto‑based capital allocator focused on specialized credit, real estate and private equity, with a market cap of $565.8 million and a negative P/E of -13.45.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Westaim Trading Down 4.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). Westaim had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 77.37%.The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million.

About Westaim

(Get Free Report)

Westaim Corp. OTCMKTS: WEDXF is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim's platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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