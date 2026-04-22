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Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Western Alaska Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) fell 5.1% on Tuesday to C$0.75 (intraday low C$0.74) on volume of about 81,118 shares, roughly 66% below its average daily volume.
  • The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.56 million, a negative P/E of -5.77 and a high beta of 2.38, and the stock is trading below its 50-day (C$0.90) and 200-day (C$0.99) moving averages.
  • Western Alaska Minerals is an Alaska-focused explorer/developer holding 100% interests in the Round Top and Honker claims and the Illinois Creek Mine Project — about 73,000 acres — targeting gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead and zinc.
  • Five stocks we like better than Western Alaska Minerals.

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM - Get Free Report) was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 81,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 239,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Western Alaska Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.99.

Western Alaska Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

See Also

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