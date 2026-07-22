Western Alliance Bancorporation's (WAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 491,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,868. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $65.82 and a 52-week high of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 17.03%.The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $944.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ben Mucha sold 5,946 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $481,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $282,285. The trade was a 63.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Western Alliance Bancorporation

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Alliance Bancorporation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Western Alliance reported Q2 2026 earnings of $2.36 per share, matching consensus estimates, while revenue of $995.7 million topped expectations, signaling solid operating performance. Western Alliance Bancorporation earnings summary

Western Alliance reported Q2 2026 earnings of $2.36 per share, matching consensus estimates, while revenue of $995.7 million topped expectations, signaling solid operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Several follow-up notes highlighted that the quarter should help calm credit fears around the company, suggesting investors are looking past earlier worries and focusing on improving visibility. Western Alliance's Q2 Results Should Start To Calm Credit Fears

Several follow-up notes highlighted that the quarter should help calm credit fears around the company, suggesting investors are looking past earlier worries and focusing on improving visibility. Neutral Sentiment: One earnings write-up noted that quarterly EPS of $2.22 missed a different published estimate of $2.33, showing some inconsistency across reported consensus figures, but the main market reaction appears tied to the stronger revenue and generally reassuring tone. Western Alliance (WAL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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