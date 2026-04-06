Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Up 6.5% - What's Next?

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN - Get Free Report) TSE: WRN's share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.7050. 994,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,056,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Report on Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 6.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $612.56 million, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Listed on the NYSE American under the symbol WRN, the company's primary asset is the Casino Project, located in the Yukon Territory of northern Canada. Western Copper and Gold's activities are centered on resource definition, engineering studies, environmental assessment and community engagement to prepare the deposit for eventual production.

The Casino Project comprises multiple porphyry-style mineralized zones containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.

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