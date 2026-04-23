Western Digital (WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $3.2288 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Digital alerts: Sign Up

Western Digital Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $389.10 on Thursday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $402.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $2,174,815.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,347,148.32. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,745 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Western Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Western Digital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here