Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Down 2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Western Energy Services logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares down 2% to $2.2550 with trading volume jumping roughly 2,071% to about 1,500 shares versus an average of 69, indicating unusually heightened activity.
  • The company is small (market cap $76.33 million) and currently unprofitable, showing a negative PE of -4.10 and a net margin of -11.90%, though quarterly revenue was $41.93 million.
  • Western Energy Services is a Calgary-based oilfield services provider offering well servicing, snubbing, coiled tubing and equipment rentals, with modest leverage (debt-to-equity 0.32) and reasonable liquidity (current and quick ratios of 1.66).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF - Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.2550 and last traded at $2.2550. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,071% from the average daily volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.2999.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp OTCMKTS: WEEEF is a Calgary-based oilfield services company that offers well servicing and equipment rental solutions to upstream oil and gas operators. The company's primary service lines include routine well servicing, snubbing and workover operations, and coiled tubing. Western Energy Services operates a fleet of well servicing rigs, snubbing units, and specialized rental equipment, such as compressor trucks and fracturing support equipment.

In its well servicing segment, the company provides mechanical maintenance, well intervention and completion support, including acidizing, nitrogen and hydraulic fracturing support services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Western Energy Services Right Now?

Before you consider Western Energy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Energy Services wasn't on the list.

While Western Energy Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines