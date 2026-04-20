Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Down 2% - Time to Sell?

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF - Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.2550 and last traded at $2.2550. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,071% from the average daily volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.2999.

Get WEEEF alerts: Sign Up

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp OTCMKTS: WEEEF is a Calgary-based oilfield services company that offers well servicing and equipment rental solutions to upstream oil and gas operators. The company's primary service lines include routine well servicing, snubbing and workover operations, and coiled tubing. Western Energy Services operates a fleet of well servicing rigs, snubbing units, and specialized rental equipment, such as compressor trucks and fracturing support equipment.

In its well servicing segment, the company provides mechanical maintenance, well intervention and completion support, including acidizing, nitrogen and hydraulic fracturing support services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Energy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Energy Services wasn't on the list.

While Western Energy Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here