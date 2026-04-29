Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Western New England Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Western New England Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share (annualized $0.28), with shareholders of record on May 13 and payment on May 27; the dividend yields about 2.0%.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.24, beating estimates of $0.21, and carries a payout ratio of 35.4%—analysts forecast higher future EPS (about $1.08 next year), implying the dividend is comfortably covered.
  • Shares opened at $14.18 (up ~1.5%), trading near their 52-week high of $14.52, with a market cap of roughly $287.3M and a P/E around 18.7.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $287.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westfield Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Its operations focus on serving small to mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers, with a strategy centered on relationship-driven banking and community involvement.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business cash-management solutions.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Western New England Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Western New England Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western New England Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Western New England Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines