Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 31,059 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,805 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,059 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.18% of Datadog worth $68,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $10,499,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at $48,076,729.71. The trade was a 17.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. This trade represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $10.97 on Friday, hitting $154.83. 13,878,759 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,676. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

