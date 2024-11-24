Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,656 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 63,138 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.67% of Avient worth $76,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Avient by 81.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avient by 185.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Avient

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Avient Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 416,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,404. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Avient's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Avient's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Avient's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

