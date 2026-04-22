WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $158.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WEX traded as high as $186.16 and last traded at $182.6060, with a volume of 222064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.53.

WEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.36.

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Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $486,412.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,232,118.98. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Trickett sold 1,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $272,159.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $320,443.15. The trade was a 45.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,914 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 162.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company's stock.

WEX Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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