Weyerhaeuser Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser's current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser's FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $7,870,000. Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $4,562,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 274,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Weyerhaeuser

Here are the key news stories impacting Weyerhaeuser this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its bullish rating on Weyerhaeuser, reinforcing confidence in the company’s valuation and longer-term outlook. RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Weyerhaeuser (WY)

RBC Capital reiterated its bullish rating on Weyerhaeuser, reinforcing confidence in the company’s valuation and longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: The stock also has support from its latest earnings beat, which showed Weyerhaeuser topped EPS and revenue expectations in its most recent quarter, suggesting fundamentals are still holding up.

The stock also has support from its latest earnings beat, which showed Weyerhaeuser topped EPS and revenue expectations in its most recent quarter, suggesting fundamentals are still holding up. Neutral Sentiment: RBC’s rating reaffirmation does not appear to include a major target change or new operational catalyst, so the immediate impact may be limited.

RBC’s rating reaffirmation does not appear to include a major target change or new operational catalyst, so the immediate impact may be limited. Neutral Sentiment: Weyerhaeuser’s shares remain close to their moving averages, which points to a market that is waiting for a clearer catalyst.

Weyerhaeuser’s shares remain close to their moving averages, which points to a market that is waiting for a clearer catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research updates lowered earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling a softer earnings outlook that could weigh on the stock. Q3 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Lowered by Zacks Research

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Weyerhaeuser, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Weyerhaeuser wasn't on the list.

While Weyerhaeuser currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here