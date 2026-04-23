WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Announces Earnings Results

WH Smith (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (20) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of £748 million for the quarter. WH Smith had a negative return on equity of 62.07% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.

Here are the key takeaways from WH Smith's conference call:

The company highlighted clear operational progress— 85% of U.K. airport concessions renewed and new flagship "one‑stop‑shop" stores (notably Heathrow T5) plus strong momentum in North America travel‑essentials (now >55% of NA revenue), which management sees as the primary growth engine.

of U.K. airport concessions renewed and new flagship "one‑stop‑shop" stores (notably Heathrow T5) plus strong momentum in North America travel‑essentials (now >55% of NA revenue), which management sees as the primary growth engine. Management suspended the dividend to prioritise balance‑sheet repair, citing headline net debt of GBP 496m (rolling 12‑month leverage ~2.9x) and an explicit target to materially reduce leverage before returning cash to shareholders.

(rolling 12‑month leverage ~2.9x) and an explicit target to materially reduce leverage before returning cash to shareholders. Financial performance remains constrained: H1 headline profit before tax was GBP 3m (EBITDA GBP 48m ), and FY26 guidance is cautious (underlying PBT GBP 90m–105m ) due to inflation, U.K. store disruption and uncertainty from the Middle East conflict.

(EBITDA ), and FY26 guidance is cautious (underlying PBT ) due to inflation, U.K. store disruption and uncertainty from the Middle East conflict. Margin and cash are under pressure from inflationary labour, freight and logistics costs, plus remediation/non‑underlying items (cash non‑underlying ~GBP 32m H1 with an expected further ~GBP 10–15m in H2 and additional largely non‑cash impairments), which will weigh on near‑term free cash flow.

Get WH Smith alerts: Sign Up

WH Smith Stock Down 4.5%

SMWH stock traded down GBX 28.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 600. 4,794,353 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 872.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 609.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.36. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 519 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,132. The company has a market cap of £748.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at WH Smith

In other WH Smith news, insider Max Izzard acquired 25,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 per share, for a total transaction of £168,750. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMWH. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 700 to GBX 667 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 675 to GBX 650 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 832.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH Smith

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greeting cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WH Smith, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WH Smith wasn't on the list.

While WH Smith currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here