What is Atrium Research's Forecast for iFabric Q1 Earnings?

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iFabric Stock Down 2.7%

iFabric Corp. ( TSE:IFA Free Report ) - Investment analysts at Atrium Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of iFabric in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Atrium Research also issued estimates for iFabric's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TSE IFA opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64. iFabric has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of C$109.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,210.00 and a beta of -1.02.

About iFabric

iFabric Corp is engaged in the business of women's intimate apparel. It has three business segments. The Intimate apparel segment is involved in the design and distribution of women's intimate apparel, and accessories. Its Intelligent fabric segment develops and distributes innovative products and treatments that are suitable for application to textiles, plastics, liquids, and hard surfaces as well as finished performance apparel. The other segment engages in the leasing of property to group companies, related parties, and third parties.

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