What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for BSX FY2026 Earnings?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific's current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Boston Scientific's FY2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.91.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 479,593 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $26,955,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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