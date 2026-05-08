What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for JNJ FY2027 Earnings?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will earn $12.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.63. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson's current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JNJ. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE JNJ opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.2% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alpha Zero LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the company's stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company's stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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