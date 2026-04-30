What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for BMY FY2026 Earnings?

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.29. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb's current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $51,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 73.04%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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